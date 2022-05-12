Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $197.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $189.65 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day moving average of $220.30.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.