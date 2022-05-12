Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $388,000 in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Accuray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Accuray by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Accuray by 26.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ARAY. StockNews.com upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

