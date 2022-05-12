Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.79 and its 200 day moving average is $437.38. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $337.90 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

