Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 125.45%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

