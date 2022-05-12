Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 12,400 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AXT by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

