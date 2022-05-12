Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $174.62 Average PT from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.15.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $143.50 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $119.44 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.43. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

