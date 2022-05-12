Callisto Network Reaches One Day Volume of $54,444.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and $54,444.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,009.92 or 0.06814471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00066331 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000321 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

