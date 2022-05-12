Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE ELY traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 61,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
