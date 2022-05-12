Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 61,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

