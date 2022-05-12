California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 54,485 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Conagra Brands worth $33,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.