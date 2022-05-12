California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,303 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Boston Properties worth $39,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

