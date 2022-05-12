California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,420 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of CenterPoint Energy worth $34,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,868 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,512,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

