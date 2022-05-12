California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,843 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Principal Financial Group worth $42,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 219,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

