California Public Employees Retirement System Has $43.35 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $43,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 35,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,344,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 771.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY stock opened at $388.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $385.43 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.22.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

