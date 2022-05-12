California Public Employees Retirement System Has $37.61 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,554 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $37,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,409,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after buying an additional 73,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,848,000 after buying an additional 284,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after buying an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

MGM Resorts International Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.