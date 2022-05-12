California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Eastman Chemical worth $35,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.69.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

