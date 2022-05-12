Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Trading Down 2.4%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 550,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 200,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

CXBMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

