CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.95

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$28.95 and last traded at C$29.23, with a volume of 230307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.64.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 78.92.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$917.23 million. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

