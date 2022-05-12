CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $4.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.60 and the lowest is $4.43. CACI International reported earnings of $6.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $17.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $18.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $20.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average is $276.82. CACI International has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.