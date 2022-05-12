Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 3.9%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 133,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 98,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

