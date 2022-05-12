Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 3.9%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 133,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 98,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94.
Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)
