Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will report sales of $431.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $436.30 million. Cable One posted sales of $401.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $34.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,067.56. 77,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,349. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,067.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,390.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,567.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $65,967,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

