C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $313.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.