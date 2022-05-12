Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $41,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.30.

BURL stock opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.