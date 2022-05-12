Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.92) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.16) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,229.17 ($27.48).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,497 ($18.46) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($27.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,781.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33.

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($19.89) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($99,432.87). Also, insider Matthew Key bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($61,205.03).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

