Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of BLDR opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

