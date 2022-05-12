Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.
Shares of BLDR opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
