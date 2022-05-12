BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $19.84. 44,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 480,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of research firms have commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BRP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BRP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

