Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 53,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 361,034 shares.The stock last traded at $14.43 and had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

