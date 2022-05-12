Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 50478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Specifically, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $6,974,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after acquiring an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after acquiring an additional 906,145 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

