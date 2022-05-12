Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,598 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

