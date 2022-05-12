Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Insider Sells $9,524,413.63 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $9,524,413.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,014,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,737,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44.

On Friday, May 6th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. 2,411,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

