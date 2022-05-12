Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Insider Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 756,921 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $9,524,413.63.

On Friday, May 6th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25.

BAM opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

