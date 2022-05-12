Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases 22,261 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $41,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.