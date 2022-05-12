Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for approximately 0.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,868,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,712. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.