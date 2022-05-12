Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) PT at $39.40

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Summit Materials stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

