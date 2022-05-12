Brokerages Set Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Price Target at $51.00

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

SRRA stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.01.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

