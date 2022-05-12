Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $16.78

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after buying an additional 1,006,444 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 603,623 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.76. 44,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

