Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) PT at $350.67

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QNTQY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 400 ($4.93) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.11) to GBX 302 ($3.72) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 345 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of QNTQY opened at $17.90 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

