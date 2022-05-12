Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$90.53

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.11.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$20.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$20.42 and a twelve month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

