Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $40.80

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $13.00 on Monday. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $472,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LendingClub by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in LendingClub by 41.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $14,257,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

