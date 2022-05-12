Brokerages Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) PT at $113.08

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSP opened at $99.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. Insperity has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

