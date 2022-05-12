Brokerages Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) PT at $113.08

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE NSP opened at $99.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. Insperity has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,581 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE NSP opened at $99.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. Insperity has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.