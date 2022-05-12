Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $7.95

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.95.
A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $978.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
