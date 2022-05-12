Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $131.64

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,897. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

