Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price at $142.88

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $92.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

