Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $39.56

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:BIG opened at $30.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $884.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 60.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

