Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Price Target at $48.50

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

