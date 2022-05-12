Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.44. Xencor posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xencor from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

XNCR opened at $23.34 on Monday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Xencor by 56.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

