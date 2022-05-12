Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.64 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $21.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WestRock.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. 2,762,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.
WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
