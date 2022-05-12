Brokerages Expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.57). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonendo.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

SONX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonendo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE SONX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 66,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,593. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $3,156,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonendo (SONX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.