Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.62 Million

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to announce $600.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.77 million and the highest is $628.00 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $488.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

NYSE IBP traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. 202,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,599. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.