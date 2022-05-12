Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $2.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.23. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $12.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $12.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,174,830. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $357.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

