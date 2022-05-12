Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will report $139.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.80 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $122.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $560.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.73 million to $568.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $630.79 million, with estimates ranging from $610.57 million to $649.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVOP stock remained flat at $$21.63 during trading on Wednesday. 129,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,486. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 721.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.